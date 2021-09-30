Oasis Network Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $233.88 million and approximately $52.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

