OAX Price Reaches $0.16 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $849,187.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.