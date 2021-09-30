Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 51,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 249,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

OBLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oblong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the first quarter worth $25,244,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter valued at $17,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oblong by 688.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 421,315 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oblong by 90.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

