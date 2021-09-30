Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.10. Ocugen shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 27,870 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.