Offshift 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,715.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $52,715.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00004992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,583.87 or 0.99955900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002322 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

