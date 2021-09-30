Oikos (OKS) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,044.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00102683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 192,065,849 coins and its circulating supply is 181,931,139 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

