Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 686.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.