Old West Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 4.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of NexGen Energy worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,715. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

