OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $12.20 or 0.00028047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $2.24 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00374822 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.