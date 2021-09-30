ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ON stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 187.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

