One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Acquires £4,676.07 in Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) insider Michael Infante bought 66,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,676.07 ($6,109.32).
LON OMIP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 758,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,210. One Media iP Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £16.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.