One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Acquires £4,676.07 in Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) insider Michael Infante bought 66,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,676.07 ($6,109.32).

LON OMIP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 758,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,210. One Media iP Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £16.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

