ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of ONEOK worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

OKE opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

