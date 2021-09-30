Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

Ooma stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $436.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.91 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

