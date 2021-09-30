Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.63 million, a P/E ratio of -168.91 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Ooma’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OOMA. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

