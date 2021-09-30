Open Governance Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,999.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $859,244.41 and $60,999.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

