Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $120,496.74 and $363.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

