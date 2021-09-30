Opium Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $96.98 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.