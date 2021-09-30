Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPXS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 100,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Optex Systems has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

