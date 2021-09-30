Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 488.6% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.