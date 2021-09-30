OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $57,732.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

