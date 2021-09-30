Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $236.40 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $236.40 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.