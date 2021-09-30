Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPSR remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. 476,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

