Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BPSR remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. 476,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
