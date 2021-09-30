Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $204,693.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

