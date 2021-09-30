OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $159.88 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00167521 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,445,021 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

