Origo Market Cap Hits $4.93 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $1.40 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

