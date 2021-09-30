Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,870,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,000,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,027. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.