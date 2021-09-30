OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 1,318.2% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,053,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NHHHF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.17. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.

OTCMKTS:NHHHF Company Profile

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

