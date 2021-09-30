Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. 822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

