Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 1,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.