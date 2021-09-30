Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

