Oxygen Price Tops $2.21 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00005145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $130.52 million and $1.15 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,102,742 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

