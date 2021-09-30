P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.48

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.48 and traded as high as $46.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 20,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $519.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.26 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 8.21%.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

