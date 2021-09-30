Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,151 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned about 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $55,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $196.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,342. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $187.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

