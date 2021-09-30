Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $126.35 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned 0.64% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $126,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,529,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 103,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.43. 1,498,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,241,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

