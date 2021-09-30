Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $52.49 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,227 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned about 0.07% of CSX worth $52,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CSX by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,587,000 after buying an additional 13,137,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 234,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,039. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

