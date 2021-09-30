Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $52.92 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466,937 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 3.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned 0.15% of Republic Services worth $52,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,153. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

