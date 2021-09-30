Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Sells 12,205 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $17.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,283.23. 110,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,404.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,359.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

