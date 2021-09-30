PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $58,988.22 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26.

NYSE PD traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,105. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $38,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

