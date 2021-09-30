Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

