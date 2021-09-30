Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,870,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

