Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

TRNO opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

