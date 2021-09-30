Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 675,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.78.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

