Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.16 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.