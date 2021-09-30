Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,396,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE MED opened at $198.57 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $256.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

