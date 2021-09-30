Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

