Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Short Interest Update

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the August 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDMI remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344,699. Paradigm Medical Industries has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

