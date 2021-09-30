Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Up 9,800.0% in September

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Paragon Shipping stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
Featured Article: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.