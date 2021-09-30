Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Up 9,800.0% in September

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Paragon Shipping stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

