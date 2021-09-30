ParallelCoin Price Down 72.9% This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 70% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $50,304.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 72.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00349108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

