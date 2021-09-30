Particl Achieves Market Cap of $37.90 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $37.90 million and $55,407.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00007529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00472889 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,592,919 coins and its circulating supply is 11,568,364 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.