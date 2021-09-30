PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 5.2% Higher

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.76. 18,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,048,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $711.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

